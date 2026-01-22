Even after his dismissal and investigations, Shurma continues to build stations in Zaporizhzhia region, - Zhelezniak

Despite his dismissal and journalistic investigations, former deputy head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma continues to build new power stations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Facebook by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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"I don't know how to take the fact that:

- Deputy Head of the OP for Energy

- Minister of Energy

- Heads of almost all energy companies

These are people who not only stole together with Mindich during a full-scale war, but also directly collaborated with the occupiers and had such 'economic relations' with them... Shurma has a business in the occupied territory, Halushchenko is Derkach's curator, and Mindich has a 'two-room apartment in Moscow'," the parliamentarian wrote.

In addition, he noted that Shurma was dismissed from the supervisory board of "Naftogaz" only at the end of 2025.

"Until the beginning of this year, Shurma was on the supervisory board of 'Naftogaz'... Not just any member, but a representative of the state. By the way, even after his dismissal, he continues to build his stations in the Zaporizhzhia region. New ones. Despite all the facts. How???!!! How is this possible?!!!! During a full-scale war! And then we find out that they prepared the country's energy sector for attacks," Zhelezniak concludes.

On 21 January, it was reported that NABU and SAPO had uncovered a scheme to embezzle more than UAH 141 million in state funds intended for payments under the "green" tariff, which was implemented by energy-generating companies in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Searches were indeed conducted at Shurma’s premises, it happened on July 15 in Starnberg - Spiegel

What preceded this?

In 2023, journalists from Bihus.Info published an investigation in which they found that Ukraine had likely paid over 320 million hryvnias for electricity from solar power plants located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Some of these companies are linked to the deputy head of the President's Office, Rostyslav Shurma, in particular to his brother Oleh Shurma and a former subordinate.

On 25 July 2025, the media reported that NABU had conducted searches at Shurma's premises in Germany.

This information was later confirmed by German media outlets.

Read more: How is former deputy head of Presidential Administration and NABU case figure Rostyslav Shurma living in Europe? - Media. VIDEO