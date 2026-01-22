Notice of suspicion for Shurma. Will another thief in energy sector be punished? | Uncensored

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyzes events that have exposed the true state of public administration during the full-scale war.

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The death of highly skilled engineer Oleksii Brekht while restoring attacked energy facilities is a tragedy that highlights a critical staffing shortage and the price professionals pay for the authorities’ systemic failures.

At the same time, the focus is on the NABU's suspicion of former Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma, who is suspected of embezzling more than UAH 141 million through "green tariff" schemes during the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The analysis of the NABU and SAPO case shows how the energy sector for years served as a source of enrichment for individuals close to those in power.

A separate section focuses on the energy crisis in Kyiv, political conflicts between the city council and the central government, and the lack of coordination between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vitalii Klytschko in the context of blackouts. Against the backdrop of freezing temperatures and massive shelling, the capital is being rescued by frontline cities — Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih. International partners are also helping, including Germany, which supplies cogeneration units.

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