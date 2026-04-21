High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld notice of suspicion against Tymoshenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal filed by the defense team of MP Yuliia Tymoshenko challenging the notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the investigating judge, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What was the court's decision?

"The investigating judge ruled: to deny the appeal filed by Tymoshenko's defense attorney, Haievskyi, against the notice of suspicion," he said.

This ruling may be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the VAKS within 5 days of its announcement.

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