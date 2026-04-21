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High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld notice of suspicion against Tymoshenko
The High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal filed by the defense team of MP Yuliia Tymoshenko challenging the notice of suspicion.
This was reported by the investigating judge, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
What was the court's decision?
"The investigating judge ruled: to deny the appeal filed by Tymoshenko's defense attorney, Haievskyi, against the notice of suspicion," he said.
This ruling may be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the VAKS within 5 days of its announcement.
Charges against Yulia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening on January 14, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for their votes on specific bills.
- According to sources cited by Censor.NET, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party's office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Subsequently, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had caught Yuliia Tymoshenko bribing members of parliament in the Verkhovna Rada.
- The NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the charges against her.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a 50 million hryvnia bail bond and certain obligations.
- On January 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Tymoshenko—a bail of 33.3 million hryvnias.
- On January 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko's husband's assets.
- On January 23, a bail of 33.3 million hryvnias was posted for Tymoshenko.
- On April 8, NABU announced the completion of the pre-trial investigation in the case.
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