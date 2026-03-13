Judge Hryhorieva, in whose possession NABU found $50,000 during search in Kniazev case, may cancel search of Tymoshenko’s premises, - AntAC
Supreme Court judges Iryna Hryhorieva, Oleksandr Marchuk and Viacheslav Nastavnyi have opened proceedings in response to Yulia Tymoshenko’s appeal against the High Anti-Corruption Court’s ruling authorising urgent searches of the MP’s premises.
This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The judges decided to hear the appeal despite the fact that searches are generally not subject to appeal in the Supreme Court. If the judges overturn the search order, the evidence obtained during the search will be inadmissible, including the money found in Tymoshenko’s office," the Anti-Corruption Action Centre wrote.
In 2023, NABU detectives had already carried out a search at the home of Supreme Court Judge Hryhorieva, who is presiding over this case. At that time, they found $50,000, which was identified as part of a bribe intended for Kniazev and other judges.
"Therefore, Judge Hryhorieva has an interest in establishing a practice of cancelling urgent searches in bribery cases," the AntAC reported.
Suspicions against Yulia Tymoshenko
- As a reminder, late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs not belonging to his faction in exchange for voting on specific draft laws.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Subsequently, the media reported that NABU and the SAPO had caught Yulia Tymoshenko attempting to bribe MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.
- The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, the High Anti-Corruption Court set Tymoshenko’s bail at 33.3 million hryvnias.
- On 21 January, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted a partial seizure of Tymoshenko’s husband’s assets.
- On 23 January, a bail of 33.3 million hryvnias was paid on Tymoshenko’s behalf.
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