Judge Hryhorieva, in whose possession NABU found $50,000 during search in Kniazev case, may cancel search of Tymoshenko’s premises, - AntAC

Supreme Court judges Iryna Hryhorieva, Oleksandr Marchuk and Viacheslav Nastavnyi have opened proceedings in response to Yulia Tymoshenko’s appeal against the High Anti-Corruption Court’s ruling authorising urgent searches of the MP’s premises.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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"The judges decided to hear the appeal despite the fact that searches are generally not subject to appeal in the Supreme Court. If the judges overturn the search order, the evidence obtained during the search will be inadmissible, including the money found in Tymoshenko’s office," the Anti-Corruption Action Centre wrote.

In 2023, NABU detectives had already carried out a search at the home of Supreme Court Judge Hryhorieva, who is presiding over this case. At that time, they found $50,000, which was identified as part of a bribe intended for Kniazev and other judges.

"Therefore, Judge Hryhorieva has an interest in establishing a practice of cancelling urgent searches in bribery cases," the AntAC reported.

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