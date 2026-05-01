Russians spread fake recruitment websites posing as Third Army Corps

The enemy has created fake resources for recruits, disguised as the official website of the Third Army Corps and fully copying its visual content.

This was stated by the Third Army Corps on 1 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We regard this as an attempt by the enemy to influence recruitment by spreading messages allegedly on behalf of the corps," they said.

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To avoid the theft of personal data, the military urged people to:

not follow suspicious links;

carefully check the website address before filling out any forms;

use only the corps’ official website.

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