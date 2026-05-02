In April, Russian troops occupied 141 sq. km of Ukrainian territory, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Throughout April 2026, Russian troops occupied 141 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. This is 11.9% less than in March. At the same time, the number of offensive operations in April increased by 2.2%.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy has made the most significant advances in the Donetsk region

According to DeepState, the highest number of advances—36%—occurred in the Donetsk region.

"In absolute terms, this amounts to 53 square kilometers, which is nearly half the figure from March and 6.5 times less than in December. Next is the Sumy region with a share of 30%, which amounts to 44 square kilometers. The Kharkiv region accounted for 22%, and the Zaporizhzhia region for 12%," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy advances in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState. MAPS

Successes of the Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region

At the same time, the total area of the occupied Dnipropetrovsk region decreased from 105 square kilometers to 98 square kilometers.

"Over the course of three months, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have reduced the occupied area by 89 square kilometers; in other words, at its peak in January, the enemy controlled 187 square kilometers of the region," DeepState reported.