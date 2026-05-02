The occupiers have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: three people have been injured, and a hotel, houses and cars have been damaged

Throughout the day on May 2, Russian forces struck three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol region, Russian forces targeted Nikopol, as well as the communities of Mozolevka, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovka.

Fires broke out. A hotel, private homes, outbuildings, a garage, and a minibus were damaged. Two passenger cars were badly damaged, and another was completely destroyed.

Three people were injured in the enemy attacks: a 44-year-old woman and two men, aged 62 and 84. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove districts

In Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure has been damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Pokrovske community.

Night Attack

In addition, another person injured in the nighttime attack on Pavlohrad sought medical assistance. The 21-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.