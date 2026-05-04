Ukraine can produce everything needed to protect skies. We offer technologies to Europe, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Europe to move together toward joint production in the defense sector.
The head of state said this at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
"We need these packages, PURL packages, and they will help us protect against missiles. Ukraine can produce everything necessary to continue defending itself on its own, to defend against ballistic attacks and missiles," he said.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is now offering Europe its drone technologies in order to pool efforts.
Ukraine is also interested in Europe having strong protection against drones in the air, on land and at sea.
"Joint production, joint protection, let us move toward this as well," he summed up.
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