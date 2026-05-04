Ukraine can produce everything needed to protect skies. We offer technologies to Europe, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Europe to move together toward joint production in the defense sector.

The head of state said this at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Censor.NET informs.

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"We need these packages, PURL packages, and they will help us protect against missiles. Ukraine can produce everything necessary to continue defending itself on its own, to defend against ballistic attacks and missiles," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is now offering Europe its drone technologies in order to pool efforts.

Ukraine is also interested in Europe having strong protection against drones in the air, on land and at sea.

"Joint production, joint protection, let us move toward this as well," he summed up.

Read more: European Commission on Russia’s threats to European UAV makers: We support Ukraine and are scaling up our own defence