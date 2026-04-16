European Commission on Russia’s threats to European UAV makers: We support Ukraine and are scaling up our own defence
Drone Industry
The European Commission has said it will not "dignify" with a comment Russia’s threats against European companies allegedly producing UAVs jointly with Ukraine.
This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.
Support for Ukraine
In response to Russian threats against European UAV manufacturers cooperating with Ukraine, the European Union is continuing to strengthen its defence capabilities and support for Ukraine.
"For our part, we will not dignify this comment with any details on the matter, but we will point to what we are doing: we are supporting Ukraine and scaling up our own defence," the spokesperson said.
Hipper added that "Russia is an aggressor state engaged in criminal behaviour, and this is evident not only in Russia, where Putin has effectively destroyed all opposition, not only in Ukraine, but across the world."
Russia’s arsenal
"So what is in their arsenal? Repression, killings, threats, and destruction. That is what they are trying to do now," the spokesperson noted.
Hipper also said that the war in Ukraine is draining Russia’s public finances, its estimated total losses exceed 1.2 million personnel, and therefore "it is time for Russia to stop its war of terror and aggression".
"For our part, we will continue our work for peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine," the spokesperson stressed.
Background
Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry threatened European countries manufacturing drones for Ukraine with "unpredictable consequences".
In addition, the ministry published addresses in 11 European countries where companies allegedly producing drones jointly with Ukraine or for Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian enterprises in Europe, are supposedly located.
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