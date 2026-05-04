Entrance to Mykolaivka, in Donetsk region, may be closed – putting evacuation at risk

Access to the city of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region may soon be restricted or completely closed due to the deteriorating security situation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a report by "Donbas News".

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What will change for residents

If the situation worsens, volunteers will not be able to visit the city on a regular basis.

This will lead to a reduction in the number of evacuation teams and make it more difficult to organize the evacuation of civilians.

In fact, self-evacuation may be the only option left for many residents.

What is the current situation?

Until recently, organized evacuations were carried out daily in Mykolaivka.

Humanitarian aid was also regularly delivered to the city and surrounding communities.

Watch more: Occupier films FPV drone’s direct hit on fellow soldier in Donetsk Oblast: "Bitch! What’s there?". VIDEO

How many people are in the community?

Before the full-scale invasion began, more than 15,000 people lived in Mykolaivka.

In total, nearly 23,000 people lived in the community.

A deterioration in the situation could significantly impact the ability to evacuate and provide local residents with necessary assistance.