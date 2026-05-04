Occupier films FPV drone’s direct hit on fellow soldier in Donetsk Oblast: "Bitch! What’s there?". VIDEO

A video has appeared online that was filmed directly by a Russian invader who witnessed an attack on his fellow serviceman. Censor.NET reports that the incident occurred on one section of the front in Donetsk Oblast.

The published footage captures the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone approaches and hits a Russian serviceman directly at high speed. The munition detonates, causing a powerful explosion, and the occupier is engulfed in a fire cloud.

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See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,335,150 personnel (+1,120 in past 24 hours), 11,914 tanks, 41,306 artillery systems, and 24,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS