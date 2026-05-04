Five occupiers were captured by fighters from "Chervona Kalyna" brigade during sweep of private homestead in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully clear settlements near the front line and take enemy personnel prisoner. According to Censor.NET, in the Pokrovsk direction, fighters from the special reconnaissance company of the ‘Chervona Kalyna’ brigade captured five Russian occupiers.

The invaders were taken by surprise in a private rural homestead. Following the battle and a complete encirclement, the Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

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