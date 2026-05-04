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News Withdrawal of US troops from Europe
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Meloni will not support withdrawal of US troops from Italy

Trump and Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that she would not support any decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from Italy.

The statement by the Italian prime minister is reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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Rome's reaction

"This is a decision that is beyond my control and with which I personally disagree," Meloni told reporters in Yerevan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

Trump's Statement

  • When asked whether Washington would consider withdrawing its troops from Italy and Spain, Trump replied last week, "Probably."

The Italian prime minister added that she is likely to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to arrive in Rome later this week for talks, including a meeting with Pope Leo.

Read more: Solovyov calls Meloni "fascist beast" and b#tch on his show: Italy summons Russian ambassador

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