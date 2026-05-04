US is calling on China to join operation in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on allies and China to join the U.S. operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

This is reported in a Bloomberg article cited by Censor.NET.

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According to the U.S. official, Washington expects international partners to play a more active role in ensuring the safety of shipping in the region.

A call to China and its allies: the security of the strait is under control

Bessent emphasized that Iran remains a key source of threats in the region, calling it the largest state sponsor of terrorism. He also highlighted the role of China, which, he said, purchases about 90% of Iran’s energy resources.

"We'll see if China steps up its diplomatic efforts and gets the Iranians to reopen the strait. The threat of attacks from Iran led to its closure—we are reopening it. That is why I urge the Chinese to join us in supporting this international operation," Bessent said.

The minister also emphasized that the United States has full control over the Strait of Hormuz and does not recognize Iran's control over it.

Read more: Iran proposes that US end war within 30 days, — AP

The Oil Market and Geopolitics: What Lies Behind the Statements

According to Bessent’s estimates, the global oil shortage caused by the conflict amounts to between 8 and 10 million barrels per day. He noted that each tanker carries approximately 2 million barrels, and even a few ships per day could stabilize the situation.

The official also stated that Iran's economy is in a difficult state, which could affect the country's ability to sustain its military activities.

He also mentioned the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, which is scheduled to take place in the near future.