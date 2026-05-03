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Iran proposes that US end war within 30 days, — AP
Iran's latest proposal to the United States calls for an end to the war within 30 days.
The Associated Press reports this, citing Iranian media, according to Censor.NET.
What does Iran's proposal entail?
Iran's 14-point proposal, in particular, provides for:
- the lifting of U.S. sanctions against Iran;
- the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports;
- the withdrawal of troops from the region and the cessation of all hostilities, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.
At the same time, Tehran did not include anything in its proposal regarding uranium enrichment or the Iranian nuclear program.
Trump doubts that the proposal will lead to a deal
On Saturday, May 2, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "considering Iran's proposal" but doubted it would lead to a deal, adding that "the Iranians have not yet paid a high enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the past 47 years."
- It was previously reported that the Iranian parliament is discussing a 12-point initiative to tighten control over the Strait of Hormuz.
- Under the plan, Israeli vessels may be completely barred from passing through, while ships from countries that Tehran considers hostile will be allowed to pass only after paying so-called war reparations.
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