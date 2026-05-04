Sybiha holds talks with Tsikhanouskaya in Yerevan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of Belarus’s democratic opposition.

Censor.NET reports that he wrote about this on social media.

The parties discussed the security situation in the region, in particular Belarus’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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Dialogue on threats: Belarus in the focus of regional security

According to Sybiha, the key topic of the conversation was the growing threat posed by Russia’s use of Belarusian territory to wage war.

"Moscow is increasingly drawing Belarus into its war against Ukraine, turning it into a platform for aggression, not only against our country but against all of Europe. It is important that the Belarusian people do not become hostage to the Lukashenko regime," he stressed.

The minister emphasized that responsibility for complicity in the war lies with the Belarusian regime.

Focus on democratic forces and Belarus’s future

Sybiha assured that Ukraine will continue cooperating with Belarus’s democratic forces to ensure stability and security in the region.

He also expressed confidence that Belarus will become a democratic state in the future and integrate into the European community.

Separately, the minister recalled Ukraine’s intention to appoint a special representative for Belarus. This decision is intended to strengthen interaction with Belarusian society and opposition forces.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Russia’s plans to deploy control stations for long-range drones on Belarusian territory.

Read more: Ukraine has detected some activity in Belarus; we must be prepared for any developments, — State Border Guard Service