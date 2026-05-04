Ukraine has detected some activity in Belarus; we must be prepared for any developments, — State Border Guard Service

The State Border Service stated that it has observed the establishment of logistics routes and training grounds on the territory of Belarus.

This was stated on air by State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"There is certainly some activity taking place in Belarus overall, if one were to assess the situation. Specifically, this includes the establishment of logistics routes, the creation of training grounds, and potential future cooperation with Russia. Unfortunately, Belarus continues to support a state sponsor of terrorism," he noted.

At the same time, according to Demchenko, Russia currently does not have sufficient forces or units stationed in Belarus that could pose a threat to Ukraine.

"But at any moment, all of this infrastructure that Belarus is building could be used by Russia. At the same time, intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service are monitoring how the situation might develop. The movement of Russian units on Belarusian territory will not go unnoticed. We must be prepared for any events, for any developments," emphasized the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs new sanctions package, including against entities from Belarus

To do this, he explained, it is important to have strong defensive positions.

"Because Belarus, in supporting Russia, is also trying to shift the blame onto either Ukraine or European countries, claiming that they all pose a threat to it, and therefore it needs some kind of protection and support from Russia. But this is manipulation and information warfare, which we will continue to see coming specifically from Belarus."

"Let me reiterate: our task is to repel any attempts at invasion, and even more so to counter any attempts to escalate the situation. Especially if there are provocative actions taking place directly along our border," Demchenko concluded.

What happened before?