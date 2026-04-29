Zelenskyy signs new sanctions package, including against entities from Belarus

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a new Ukrainian sanctions package that provides for restrictions, in particular, against entities from Belarus and is aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Reducing the intensity of Russia’s war

"I have now signed another new Ukrainian sanctions package, a significant package, including against entities from Belarus. This is a signal to many of our partners about where pressure should be applied in order to reduce the level of this war, its intensity," the president stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia has no goodwill. It must be forced into certain steps needed to reduce aggression, and let them later call these their "gestures of goodwill."

Read more: Abduction of Ukrainian children and Russia’s "shadow fleet": Ukraine imposes new sanctions, Zelenskyy says

Warning to Belarus

"Belarus must not be drawn into the war. There must be no operations against other European countries. There must be a dignified peace in this war of Russia against Ukraine," Ukraine’s leader said.

"I thank everyone who is fighting and working so that Ukraine has exactly such a future," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy has received report from Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia is losing export revenue and is preparing to disrupt Ukraine’s contacts under Drone Deals initiative

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