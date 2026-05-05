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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,336,120 personnel (+970 in past 24 hours), 11,917 tanks, 41,386 artillery systems, and 24,510 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,336,120 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 5, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,336,120 (+970)
  • tanks – 11,917 (+3)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,510 (+3)
  • artillery systems – 41,386 (+80)
  • MLRS – 1,770 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,361 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • UGVs – 1,320 (+3) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 274,030 (+1,968) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,584 (+0) units
  • ships – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 94,030 (+206) units
  • special equipment – 4,170 (+2) units

Read more: Russia’s losses have exceeded its mobilization numbers for fifth consecutive month, - Madyar

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