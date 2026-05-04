Russia’s losses have exceeded its mobilization numbers for fifth consecutive month, - Madyar

Confirmed losses in the Russian Armed Forces from drone strikes exceed the rate at which personnel are being replenished.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert Madyar Brovdi.

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It is noted that between December and April, Russia mobilized and recruited 148,400 people under contract. Confirmed losses among the occupiers caused exclusively by drone strikes amount to 156,735 people (according to the Delta situational awareness system).

The Unmanned Systems Forces have established a "target"—at least 30% of strikes must target enemy personnel. According to Madyar, the current cumulative result over the 11 months of the USF Group’s existence is 29.59%.

During this period, USF units verified the destruction and engagement of 305,700 targets, of which 90,470 were enemy personnel.

In April 2026 alone, the units struck 10,581 occupiers, accounting for 31.15% of the total enemy manpower losses inflicted by the drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As Madyar states, in fact, every third confirmed target struck was accounted for by USF units.

According to military estimates, the cost of a confirmed enemy manpower kill, in terms of the ratio of drone costs to results, is $882.

"Exchanging enemy resources for the plastic and metal of a drone is one of the most effective exchange rates in modern warfare. The drone line must close as soon as possible along the entire front. To achieve this, we must reach 5% of the total strength of the Ukrainian military. Currently, we are at 2.5%," Madyar stated.

What led up to this?

In late April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the occupiers’ irrecoverable losses had reached 60%. To compensate for these significant losses, Moscow is planning new operations and expanding mobilization.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,335,150 personnel (+1,120 in past 24 hours), 11,914 tanks, 41,306 artillery systems, and 24,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS