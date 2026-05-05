Do not make Bohdan into opposition hero. He financed Russian Defense Ministry before occupation of Crimea – Chornovol

Combat officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tetiana Chornovol has urged people not to turn former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Bohdan, against whom the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions, into an "opposition hero."

She reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I will not allow anyone to make state criminal Andrii Bohdan into an opposition hero. I will help Zelenskyy lock him up. I am now rewriting my old crime report to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, which concerns Bohdan’s proven criminal actions that consisted of financing the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with Ukrainian budget funds on the eve of the annexation of Crimea," Chornovol said.

The officer noted that "Volodymyr Zelenskyy was at his most anti-state, pro-Moscow, cynical and destructive when Andrii Bohdan was his right-hand man in legal matters."

"All the worst things Zelenskyy did, or set in motion, were done hand in hand, eye to eye with Bohdan. When Bohdan was head of President Zelenskyy’s office, those were times of thuggish behavior by the authorities and the destruction of all state institutions. It was under Bohdan that Zelenskyy said that ‘the main thing is to stop shooting,’ ‘we will meet Putin halfway,’ and ‘what difference does it make.’ It was under Bohdan that pro-Russian propagandists exploded across the media. The entire law enforcement and judicial vertical was handed over to Portnov by Bohdan. All state resources went to the oligarchs, especially a lot to Kolomoiskyi, Bohdan’s daddy. It was under Bohdan that the army became persona non grata, missile programs were shut down, and Khomchak, a General Staff official close to Bohdan, disbanded the tank battalion that was guarding the Belarusian border...

"In the following years, Zelenskyy even corrected many catastrophic actions that had been laid down by thuggish Bohdan. Speaking personally, I will say that there was no scarier time to be in opposition than under Bohdan-Zelenskyy. It was easier under Kuchma and Yanukovych because there was support from one’s own circle, the media and people. And ordered cases were not fabricated so easily," Chornovol stressed.

According to Chornovol, it was under Bohdan that Portnov received full assistance in taking revenge on her.

"Remember how SBI fighters threw me to the floor and yanked my leg, tearing all the ligaments. Remember how I was tried for Maidan, and how they fabricated against me nothing less than ‘premeditated murder.’ But that was not the worst part.

"The worst part was the atmosphere of total helplessness. A great many activists, journalists and politicians either tried, having betrayed all their ideals, to cynically fit into the new system (at least somewhere near the toilet) or got scared and sat quietly like mice. Only a few saw the chaos being sown by the new broom and tried to resist.

"I recall those times with second-hand embarrassment: all that pathetic behavior by the frightened, and the thuggish authorities. So do not make Bohdan into opposition for me! Do not dare. He cannot say anything against Zelenskyy, because then it would be a story about himself," she concluded.















Watch more: AFU officer Chornovol: Bohdana SPG, which has range of 42 km, is currently only supplied with 15-km shells. Long-range rounds make up just 5% of MoD purchases

Sanctions against Bohdan

We would like to remind you that on 2 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 358/2026, which enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against five individuals whose actions threaten Ukraine’s national interests, security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Andrii Bohdan is among those subject to sanctions.

Read more: Chornovol on negative trends in Armed Forces of Ukraine: We are developing in wrong direction, command likes to treat people as resource