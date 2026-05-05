In Donetsk region, only 10% of pre-war acreage will be sown: farmers are working under shelling

In the Donetsk region, the planting season is continuing despite constant shelling and drone attacks, though the scale of operations has been significantly reduced.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

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How much do they plan to plant?

This year, farmers plan to plant about 103,000 hectares.

That is approximately 10% of the pre-war area.

Winter crops have already been planted across the region on an area of approximately 14,000 hectares.

The planting of spring grains is currently underway, and the planting of sunflowers has also begun.

Why are the tasks difficult?

Due to the fighting, not all fields could be prepared back in the fall.

Some crops have to be planted using no-till farming.

Spring frosts were an additional factor, but winter crops are estimated to have overwintered satisfactorily.

"The situation is more difficult in terms of martial law, but we know what to do," said farmer Serhii Kurinnyi.

Farmers in the region need additional government support.

Regional authorities have already submitted proposals to the government regarding tax breaks, the expansion of assistance programs, ensuring worker safety, and supporting businesses that have relocated.

Watch more: Ivan Franko Group pilots strike enemy logistics in rear areas of Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Financial assistance

In 2025, farmers in the Donetsk region received over 107 million hryvnias in government support.

An additional 145 million hryvnias were provided in the form of low-interest loans.

In addition, international organizations have provided approximately 72 million hryvnias in aid.

In 2026, our collaboration with our partners will continue.