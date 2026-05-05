US has established ’red, white and blue dome’ over Strait of Hormuz, — Pentagon

The Pentagon announced the launch of a new defense operation called "Project Freedom" in the Strait of Hormuz region. The United States has deployed a system to protect maritime shipping.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made this statement at a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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"As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have erected a massive red, white, and blue dome over the strait. American destroyers are stationed there, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft, providing round-the-clock surveillance of peaceful commercial vessels—except, of course, Iranian ones— which is why our iron blockade also remains in full force," said the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

He explained that the operation aims to ensure the safety of international commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. does not want an escalation.

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Hegseth stated that the operation is defensive and temporary in nature and is aimed at protecting trade routes from potential threats.

He also emphasized that the United States has no plans to enter Iranian territorial waters and does not intend to escalate the conflict. At the same time, the Pentagon accused Iran of attempting to interfere with shipping in the region and of creating obstacles to international trade.

The ceasefire remains in effect, but the situation is under constant U.S. monitoring, the senior official added.