117 thousand Ukrainians fell ill with flu and COVID-19 in week – Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, during the week from April 27 to May 3, 2026, 117,429 people fell ill with flu, COVID-19, and other ARVIs.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is informed by the Ministry of Health.

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What is the morbidity situation

Of the total number of patients, 44,929 are adults, and 72,500 are children.

"This is the same level of morbidity that was recorded a week earlier," the Ministry of Health noted.

Separately, 85 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

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Hospitalizations

2,425 patients were hospitalized with complications.

Among them are 1,440 children.

Situation in the regions

In all regions, morbidity indicators remain within the background intensity level.

General statistics of the season

Since the beginning of the epidemic season—from September 29, 2025—more than 4 million people have fallen ill in Ukraine.

In particular:

4,029,799 cases of ARVI

22,019 cases of COVID-19.

This is 7.8% less than in the same period last year.

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