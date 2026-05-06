Man died in Sumy region after stepping on landmine near his home, — RMA
In the Sumy region, a 69-year-old man was killed when he stepped on an explosive device near his home.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
The circumstances of the tragedy
The incident occurred in the Velyka Pysarivka community.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the man stumbled upon a landmine near his own yard.
"The Russians probably dropped a mine from a drone," Hryhorov said.
As a result of the explosion, the man suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
A call from the authorities
The Sumy Regional Military Administration is urging residents to exercise the utmost caution.
"Do not touch any suspicious objects and immediately notify the police or emergency services," Hyhorov emphasized.
According to him, the highest risk remains in settlements near the border.
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