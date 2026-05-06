Drones have struck an FSB building in occupied Crimea, according to media reports

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, drones attacked the building of the Russian FSB Border Guard Service in Armyansk.

According to Censor.NET, this information is reported by the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind."

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to media reports, the strike occurred on the evening of May 5. A fire broke out at the site following the attack.

Local residents are also reporting damage to a nine-story apartment building in the city.

In addition, explosions were heard that same evening in Simferopol and Bakhchisarayi.

Social media users also reported possible strikes on the Kacha airfield and targets in Sevastopol.

It is reported that explosions were also heard in the area between Simferopol and Bakhchisarayi, where Russian military training grounds are located.

Read more: All mass events before 9 May cancelled in occupied Crimea