All mass events before 9 May cancelled in occupied Crimea

All mass events before 9 May have been cancelled in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin’s puppet on the occupied peninsula, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"A military parade and other mass events marking Great Victory Day in the Republic of Crimea are not planned this year. There will also be no organized Immortal Regiment march," the statement said.

The occupation "authorities" explained this by citing "security considerations."

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It recently emerged that the Kremlin had claimed an alleged threat of a terrorist attack by Kyiv during the 9 May parade. Therefore, the parade in Moscow will be held without military hardware due to the threat of drones, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

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