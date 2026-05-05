Activists from the "Yellow Ribbon" movement have repeatedly reported on the critical state of healthcare in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition to ongoing problems with access to critical medications, a shortage of medical personnel, and the conversion of civilian medical facilities for military use, there has been a sharp rise in cancer cases among the population.

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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The problem has become so critical that the occupying administration is forced to acknowledge the deteriorating situation in oncology. At the same time, no systemic solutions are being proposed—the healthcare system continues to lose doctors and resources, while the burden on those same hospitals only grows.

As a reminder, we recently reported that in Berdiansk, people have been lining up at the hospital since 6 a.m., while in the Luhansk region there is a shortage of doctors.

Read more: City under siege and "hell" for civilians: Kherson Regional Military Administration describes critical situation in occupied Oleshky