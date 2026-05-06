Ukraine is drafting law on private military companies, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is drafting legislation to establish private military companies, which is expected to provide veterans with new employment opportunities and allow them to apply their combat experience in the economic sector.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement during an evening address, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the head of state, the goal is to establish a system that will allow Ukrainian veterans to work in the security sector under legal and transparent conditions, as well as to earn a stable income from this work.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the practice of recruiting citizens into private military and security companies is already widespread around the world, and Ukraine needs to develop its own regulations for this sector.

"It is important for us to provide a government response to this niche, this opportunity, and this demand in the field of security exports," the president noted.

The new legislation is expected to become part of a broader system of support for veterans and to facilitate their integration into the workforce after they complete their service.

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