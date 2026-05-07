Ruscists are targeting critical and transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region
Russian occupation forces are attacking the Mykolaiv region with "shaheds."
This was reported by Vitali Kim, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the regional governor, the region’s critical and transport infrastructure has been hit.
As of now, there have been no casualties.
Background
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 102 UAVs at Ukraine. 92 of them were neutralized by air defense forces.
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