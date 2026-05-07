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News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
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Ruscists are targeting critical and transport infrastructure in Mykolaiv region

Russia is attacking the Mykolaiv region with shaheds: what is known?

Russian occupation forces are attacking the Mykolaiv region with "shaheds."

This was reported by Vitali Kim, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the regional governor, the region’s critical and transport infrastructure has been hit.

As of now, there have been no casualties.

Background

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 102 UAVs at Ukraine. 92 of them were neutralized by air defense forces.

See more: Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: energy infrastructure damaged, casualties reported. PHOTOS

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Mykolaiv region (585) shoot out (17171)
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