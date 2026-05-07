Russia launched 102 UAVs at Ukraine: Air defense forces shot down 92 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 7, Russian occupiers launched 102 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Launches were detected from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How did the air defense perform?

As of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north and east of the country.

Hits by 8 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 4 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missile and 149 out of 164 drones, - Air Force