Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: energy infrastructure damaged, casualties reported. PHOTOS

Three people were injured and residential buildings, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged as a result of strikes by Shahed-type UAVs on Mykolaiv and the surrounding region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim.

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"Yesterday, throughout the day, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. Energy and critical infrastructure were targeted. Energy workers are currently working round the clock on repairs," the statement reads.

Casualties

Three people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of the attack and falling debris. A 35-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalised. As of this morning, his condition is stable with no deterioration. Two women also suffered acute stress reactions and were given medical assistance at the scene.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, three people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of Russian drone attacks over the past 24 hours

"A 35-year-old man was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, and two other women received on-site assistance due to severe stress," the statement said.

Strikes on infrastructure

Five high-rise buildings, two private houses and six cars were damaged. Several fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescue workers.

"Fires broke out at energy facilities and in residential buildings due to Russian strikes and falling debris. Three high-rise buildings, two private houses and six cars were damaged.

The work of the rescue teams was hampered by repeated shelling," the State Emergency Service reported.

Shelling of the region

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities six times with FPV drones. As a result, the roof of a private house in the village of Dmytrivka was damaged. There were no casualties.

Clean-up operations









Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Mykolaiv with strike drones: houses damaged