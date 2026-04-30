Russia attacks Mykolaiv with attack drones: houses damaged
The Russian army again attacked Mykolaiv with attack drones.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Facebook.
Aftermath of the attack and the situation in the city
The mayor of Mykolaiv said damage had been reported in a private residential area as a result of the strike, and a fire also broke out. Relevant services are working at the scene.
The air raid alert in the city is still in effect, and the threat of new strikes remains. Residents are being urged not to leave shelters until the all-clear.
Oleksandr Sienkevych also urged residents not to approach impact sites or possible fragments of enemy drones. He separately stressed the need not to record or share information online about the consequences of the attacks.
- It was reported earlier that a previous Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv damaged private houses, apartment buildings, and a car.
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