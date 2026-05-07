Ruscists attack passenger train in Mykolaiv Oblast: no injuries reported
Russian invaders attacked a passenger train in Mykolaiv Oblast.
Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
"The locomotive and two buffer cars were damaged. All passengers were in safety and were not injured," the statement said.
Ukrzaliznytsia has already found a reserve locomotive, so trains No. 101/102 Mykolaiv-Lozova and No. 206 Mykolaiv-Kherson departed with delays of 2 hours and 11 minutes and 1 hour and 11 minutes, respectively.
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