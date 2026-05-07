Ruscists attack passenger train in Mykolaiv Oblast: no injuries reported

Russian invaders attacked a passenger train in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"The locomotive and two buffer cars were damaged. All passengers were in safety and were not injured," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia has already found a reserve locomotive, so trains No. 101/102 Mykolaiv-Lozova and No. 206 Mykolaiv-Kherson departed with delays of 2 hours and 11 minutes and 1 hour and 11 minutes, respectively.

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