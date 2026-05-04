Ukrzaliznytsia launches first children’s carriage from Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched its first children’s carriage as part of the Kharkiv-Ivano-Frankivsk train.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the company’s Facebook post.

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The new carriage runs as part of train No. 001/002 Yednist and has been fully booked since its first trips. The company says the format is designed for comfortable travel for families with children.

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Comfortable travel: what the children’s carriage offers

The carriage has 36 seats, and only passengers with children under 14 are allowed to board. Children under five can travel free of charge.

Playpens, changing tables and devices for warming baby food are available for the youngest passengers. Play elements, including mazes and busy boards, have been installed in the corridors, and each compartment has a separate theme.

"100% occupancy and 100% smiles from young passengers after a difficult day for Kharkiv," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

The carriages are equipped with special toilets with child seats and footrests. A children’s menu is also available, featuring simple and popular dishes.

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Timetable and route details

Train No. 001/002 Yednist departs from Kharkiv on even-numbered days at 6:24 p.m. and arrives in Ivano-Frankivsk the next day at 11:27 a.m.

In the opposite direction, it departs on odd-numbered days at 5:29 p.m. and arrives at 10:45 a.m. the next day.

This carriage is one of six specialized children’s carriages that Ukrzaliznytsia plans to introduce. They are adapted for safe and comfortable family travel and are also equipped with additional ramps for passengers with reduced mobility.

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