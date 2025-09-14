Ukrzaliznytsia showed footage of emergency response near Boyarka. VIDEO

Ukrzaliznytsia has shown the consequences of the emergency that occurred near Boyarka in the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage posted by UZ CEO Oleksandr Pertsovsky shows the moment when the cars are docked with the locomotive, and behind the scenes, the search for luggage and the announcement of an additional inspection of the train can be heard.

Train No. 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl resumed its journey after the stop. Of the 240 evacuated passengers, most returned to the carriages, and 21 people were taken to Kyiv, where they transferred to another train. UZ warned that other trains may be delayed by up to 2-3 hours due to the detour routes.

See also: Occupiers missed each other on a dirt road and got into an accident: "I was f**king driving a f**king pump". VIDEO