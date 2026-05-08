Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,339,190 personnel (+1,130 in past 24 hours), 11,919 tanks, 41,630 artillery systems, and 24,538 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,339,190 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 7, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,339,190 (+1,130)

tanks – 11,919 (+1)

armored fighting vehicles / troop-carrying AFVs – 24,538 (+17)

artillery systems – 41,630 (+91)

MLRS – 1,778 (+2) units

air defense systems – 1,370 (+5) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

UGVs – 1,344 (+8) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 279,729 (+1,817) units

cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 94,879 (+334) units

specialized equipment – 4,173 (+1) units

Watch more: Drone operators from 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine shot down Russian "Shaheds" using STING interceptor. VIDEO