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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,339,190 personnel (+1,130 in past 24 hours), 11,919 tanks, 41,630 artillery systems, and 24,538 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,339,190 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 7, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,339,190 (+1,130)
  • tanks – 11,919 (+1)
  • armored fighting vehicles / troop-carrying AFVs – 24,538 (+17)
  • artillery systems – 41,630 (+91)
  • MLRS – 1,778 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,370 (+5) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • UGVs – 1,344 (+8) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 279,729 (+1,817) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 94,879 (+334) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,173 (+1) units

Watch more: Drone operators from 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine shot down Russian "Shaheds" using STING interceptor. VIDEO

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