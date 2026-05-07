Drone operators from 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine shot down Russian "Shaheds" using STING interceptor. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 11th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed several enemy drones whilst carrying out combat missions in the south of the country.

According to Censor.NET, the operators struck Russian targets using a STING interceptor from the ‘Wild Hornets’.

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All strikes shown in the video were carried out remotely, thanks to Hornet Vision Ctrl technology.

Video footage of the destruction of enemy targets has been published on the official "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.

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