Drone incidents in Latvia are consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – Rinkevics

President Edgars Rinkevics said drone incursions into Latvia’s airspace are a direct consequence of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to LSM.

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On the morning of May 7, air raid alerts were declared in Latvia’s Balvi, Ludza and Rezekne municipalities over a drone threat. The warning was later lifted. According to preliminary information, the drones may have been aimed at specific facilities.

Rinkevics thanked local authorities and emergency services for their swift response.

"Unfortunately, this is a direct consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," the Latvian leader said.

He also urged residents to follow the recommendations of the security services.

Police deny fake report about "Ukrainian drone"

Latvian law enforcement officers also recorded the spread of disinformation about the alleged crash of a Ukrainian drone into a passenger train.

According to police, a fire in a train carriage on the Nicgale-Vabole section, which occurred on May 5, is preliminarily linked to a technical malfunction, likely engine damage.

See more: Wreckage from yet another drone has been found in Latvia

The exact causes of the railway incident are being established as part of an official investigation. Latvian authorities are urging citizens to treat unverified information critically, especially amid growing hybrid threats.

Background

On the morning of May 7, Latvia recorded the crash of two drones that entered the country’s airspace from Russia. One of the drones fell near an oil storage facility in the city of Rezekne, prompting an air threat alert in the region and the cancellation of classes in schools.

Read more: Russia’s war against Ukraine is unlikely to end in 2026, — Stubb