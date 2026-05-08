Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and suppressed 56 out of 67 enemy drones, - Air Force

Starting on the evening of May 7, Russian aggressors attacked Ukraine with 67 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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UAV launches were detected coming from the following directions:

Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 56 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the south and east of the country.

Eleven strike UAVs were recorded striking eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.

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