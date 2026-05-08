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Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and suppressed 56 out of 67 enemy drones, - Air Force

Massive Russian attack: Ukraine has destroyed most of the 67 UAVs

Starting on the evening of May 7, Russian aggressors attacked Ukraine with 67 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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UAV launches were detected coming from the following directions:

  • Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – the Russian Federation;
  • Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 56 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the south and east of the country.

Результат роботи ППО 8 травня

Eleven strike UAVs were recorded striking eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.

Read more: Patriot and NASAMS launchers are half-empty due to shortage of ammunition, - Air Force

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drone (2642) Anti-aircraft warfare (2110) Air forces (1985)
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