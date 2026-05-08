Occupiers plan to demolish at least 70 buildings in Sievierodonetsk – RMA

In temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk, Russian occupiers continue the mass demolition of residential buildings damaged during the battles for the city.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksii Kharchenko.

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According to him, six apartment blocks have already been dismantled in the city.

The occupation administration is preparing another ten buildings for demolition in the near future.

How many buildings are planned for demolition

In total, the occupation authorities plan to dismantle at least 70 residential buildings.

Kharchenko noted that these apartment blocks were destroyed during Russian shelling and the assault on Sievierodonetsk.

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What is happening in the city after occupation

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration stressed that not a single new residential building has been built in Sievierodonetsk throughout the entire period of occupation, despite the large-scale destruction of the city’s infrastructure.

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