Ukraine’s air defence forces have shot down 34 out of 43 enemy drones, — Air Force

On the night of May 9, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 43 drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 34 enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched a ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, and drones from Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 34 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as "Parody" decoy drones, in the south, north, and east of the country.

Missile strikes and strikes by nine attack UAVs were recorded at six locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at two locations.