245 clashes on front line over past 24 hours. Enemy is applying most pressure in Pokrovsk direction, — General Staff. MAP

In total, 245 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours. Russian forces carried out dozens of attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 23 airstrikes, dropping 87 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,189 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,936 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 10 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out 35 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, including one using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ten enemy assaults were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Lyman, and Starytsia, as well as in the direction of Izbytske, Chaikivka, and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched one attack toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted to breach our defenses eight times, launching attacks toward the towns of Drobysheve, Zarichne, Stavy, Yampil, and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the towns of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kaleniky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Tykhonivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy launched 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Sofiivka.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone struck occupiers’ deployment site in Donetsk Oblast: "It just hit! We’ve got one ’three hundred’, one ’two hundred’". VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 37 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Muravka, Zatyoshok, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and in the direction of Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas around the towns of Oleksandrohrad and Vorone.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers carried out 22 attacks in the areas around the towns of Dobropillia, Zlagoda, Zaliznychne, Bahate, and Olenokostiantynivka, as well as toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvizhivka, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched one offensive in the area of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydnoprovskyi direction, the enemy launched three attacks toward Antonivka.

Read more: 200 combat engagements on front line: enemy putting most pressure in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck ten areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one command post, two artillery pieces, and one enemy logistics depot.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,080 casualties over the past 24 hours. In addition, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 82 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, seven ground-based robotic systems, 1,479 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 373 enemy vehicles were destroyed.