200 combat engagements on front line: enemy putting most pressure in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day on May 8, there have been 200 combat engagements on the front line. The Defense Forces continue to stop the enemy, destroying personnel and wearing down the occupiers’ combat potential by delivering systematic fire damage.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, carried out 12 air strikes and dropped 55 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,936 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,265 attacks on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Yaroslavlsky oil refinery, oil depot, fuel and lubricant depots and other enemy facilities – General Staff

Situation in the north

Seven combat engagements took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 21 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 12 times near the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Lyman and Starytsia, and toward Izbytske, Chaikivka and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action toward Radkivka today.

Read more: Occupiers attack AFU positions 52 times: most intense fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched four assaults today toward the settlements of Drobysheve, Zarichne and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one attack toward Tykhonivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction, near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Muravka, Zatyshok, Ivanivka, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novopidhordne, and toward Serhiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 39 occupiers have been eliminated and 20 wounded in this direction today. A UAV control point, two guns, seven vehicles and two pieces of special equipment belonging to the enemy have been destroyed. One artillery system, seven vehicles, one UAV control point and 120 enemy personnel shelters have been damaged. A total of 196 UAVs of various types have been destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried three times to improve their position, attacking near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and Vorone.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Zaliznychne and Bahate, and toward Staroukrainka and Charivne.

near the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Zaliznychne and Bahate, and toward Staroukrainka and Charivne. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped three assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes have occurred in other directions.

Read more: Defense Forces strike Kedrovka GRAU arsenal and explosives and FAB production facilities in Russia – General Staff