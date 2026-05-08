Defense Forces hit Yaroslavlsky oil refinery, oil depot, fuel and lubricant depots and other enemy facilities – General Staff

On 7 May and overnight into 8 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Yaroslavlsky oil refinery

In particular, the Yaroslavlsky oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region, Russia, was hit. A fire was recorded on the site. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The General Staff noted that the Yaroslavlsky oil refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil refining industry.

Its refining capacity is about 15 million tonnes of oil per year.

The plant’s products include gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and are critical for the logistics of the enemy army.

UAV storage warehouse

A UAV storage warehouse in Rostov-on-Don (Rostov region, Russia) was also attacked, followed by a fire.

Read more: Ukraine’s attacks on oil refineries have cost Russia more than $7 billion since start of year, - Washington Post

Oil depot

In addition, the Luhanska oil depot in Luhansk was hit, as well as enemy fuel and lubricant depots near Petropavlivka and Novomykilske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

Other facilities

An enemy repair unit in Rovenky in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region was also hit, as were communications hubs near Zelenopillia, Novomykhailivka, and Kinski Rozdory in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Among other targets hit were an enemy Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near Mykhailivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and a Kasta-2E radar station near Mysove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike enemy facilities until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is fully stopped," the General Staff added.

Read more: "Kirishinefteorgsintez" oil refinery and oil pumping station have been hit in Leningrad Region of Russian Federation, - SSU