Defense Forces hit Yaroslavlsky oil refinery, oil depot, fuel and lubricant depots and other enemy facilities – General Staff
On 7 May and overnight into 8 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Yaroslavlsky oil refinery
In particular, the Yaroslavlsky oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region, Russia, was hit. A fire was recorded on the site. The extent of the damage is being clarified.
The General Staff noted that the Yaroslavlsky oil refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil refining industry.
- Its refining capacity is about 15 million tonnes of oil per year.
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The plant’s products include gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and are critical for the logistics of the enemy army.
UAV storage warehouse
A UAV storage warehouse in Rostov-on-Don (Rostov region, Russia) was also attacked, followed by a fire.
Oil depot
In addition, the Luhanska oil depot in Luhansk was hit, as well as enemy fuel and lubricant depots near Petropavlivka and Novomykilske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.
Other facilities
An enemy repair unit in Rovenky in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region was also hit, as were communications hubs near Zelenopillia, Novomykhailivka, and Kinski Rozdory in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Among other targets hit were an enemy Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system near Mykhailivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and a Kasta-2E radar station near Mysove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike enemy facilities until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is fully stopped," the General Staff added.
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