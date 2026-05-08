Occupiers attack AFU positions 52 times: most intense fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day on 8 May 2026, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces 52 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press center.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

As noted, artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Rohizne, Korenok, Kucherivka and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region have been affected.

Situation in the north

Four combat engagements took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with the enemy carrying out 10 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched seven assaults on our units’ positions in the areas around the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman and Starytsia, and towards Izbytske, Ternova and Chaikivka. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions today.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in Russia’s Perm Krai, General Staff says

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy has conducted three assaults today toward the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one attack toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders have carried out nine attacks near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Zatyshok, Ivanivka, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novopidhordne, and toward Serhiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Ukraine hits small missile ship capable of carrying Kalibr missiles in Dagestan – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and Vorone. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces have been repelling seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia and Zlahoda, and toward Staroukrainka and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,337,170 personnel (+1,050 over past day), 11,918 tanks, 41,478 artillery systems, 24,515 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS