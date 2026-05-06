Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,337,170 personnel (+1,050 over past day), 11,918 tanks, 41,478 artillery systems, 24,515 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,337,170 Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 6 April 2026 are estimated as follows:
- personnel: about 1,337,170 (+1,050)
- tanks: 11,918 (+1)
- armored fighting vehicles: 24,515 (+5)
- artillery systems: 41,478 (+92)
- MLRS: 1,775 (+5)
- air defense systems: 1,363 (+2)
- aircraft: 435 (+0)
- helicopters: 352 (+0)
- unmanned ground vehicles: 1,332 (+12)
- operational-tactical UAVs: 276,061 (+2,031)
- cruise missiles: 4,585 (+1)
- ships / boats: 33 (+0)
- submarines: 2 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tankers: 94,312 (+282)
- special equipment: 4,170 (+0)
"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.
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