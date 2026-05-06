Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,337,170 personnel (+1,050 over past day), 11,918 tanks, 41,478 artillery systems, 24,515 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,337,170 Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 6 April 2026 are estimated as follows:

personnel: about 1,337,170 (+1,050)

tanks: 11,918 (+1)

armored fighting vehicles: 24,515 (+5)

artillery systems: 41,478 (+92)

MLRS: 1,775 (+5)

air defense systems: 1,363 (+2)

aircraft: 435 (+0)

helicopters: 352 (+0)

unmanned ground vehicles: 1,332 (+12)

operational-tactical UAVs: 276,061 (+2,031)

cruise missiles: 4,585 (+1)

ships / boats: 33 (+0)

submarines: 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tankers: 94,312 (+282)

special equipment: 4,170 (+0)

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"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.

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