This year’s Russian parade on 9 May, traditionally used as a display of the Kremlin’s military might, is taking place on a significantly reduced scale.

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According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, heavy military equipment will not be displayed on Red Square, citing the "current operational situation". Isolated drone attacks have even been recorded in the Moscow area, which has further influenced the format of the events.

Against the backdrop of these threats, security measures have been stepped up in the Russian capital – air defence systems have been deployed in the city, and mobile operators have warned of possible restrictions on the internet and communications.

"Putin likes to appear in control of the situation and wants the Russian state to look strong, and this is not the signal he is sending," said Sam Green, a professor of Russian politics at King’s College London.

Restrictions on the press

The Kremlin has also curtailed international journalists’ access to covering the parade. Some accreditations have been restricted, and certain media outlets, notably CNN, have effectively been barred from attending, with the explanation that only "leading broadcasters" would be allowed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the format of the event had been scaled back and the number of journalists limited.

Fewer foreign guests

Fewer foreign leaders and delegations will attend this year’s parade than in previous years. Among those present are the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, and the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has arrived in Moscow for talks, but, according to him, he will not be taking part in the parade itself.

Read more: Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to attend military parade in Moscow

War fatigue is growing in Russia

Against a backdrop of economic difficulties and increasingly stringent domestic restrictions in Russia, according to CNN, feelings of war fatigue regarding the conflict with Ukraine are intensifying. Some Moscow residents are speaking openly about being worn down by the war and its consequences.

"It’s time. People are dying, finances are disappearing, and all sorts of restrictions are being imposed," said one resident of the capital.

According to journalists’ observations, such sentiments are gradually becoming more noticeable even in Russia’s major cities.

Professor of International Relations Nina Khrushcheva believes that the Russian authorities are increasingly concerned about security risks. In her words, "paranoia reigns at every turn", and the Kremlin is particularly sensitive to drone attacks and general security challenges, which have intensified during the war.

Even among sections of the population in the occupied territories who previously supported Russian symbols, calls for an end to hostilities are emerging.

"People are suffering. War is bad for everyone," said Galina, a resident of occupied Novoazovsk.

According to CNN estimates, the combination of economic pressure, military losses, and security threats is gradually fostering a sense of exhaustion and uncertainty within Russian society regarding the war’s future course.