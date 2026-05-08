Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to attend military parade in Moscow

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will travel to the Russian capital for the military parade on May 9.

This was reported by Radio Azattyk, Ukrinform reports.

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Tokayev’s visit to Moscow

Tokayev’s spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, said that the Kazakh president "will take part in ceremonial events in Moscow".

"The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with this decision by the Kazakh leader, calling his upcoming working visit to Moscow a 'friendly step'," Smadiyarov wrote on Telegram.

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The spokesperson also added that Tokayev is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the visit, at which the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation ahead of the Russian president’s visit to Kazakhstan.

Mirziyoyev’s visit to Moscow

Mirziyoyev’s press service reported on May 8 that he had departed for Moscow. "The program of the visit provides for the participation of the head of our state in ceremonial events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in World War II," the press service said.

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Background

The Kremlin named the foreign guests who will arrive in Moscow on May 9. In particular, the capital of the aggressor state will be visited by: