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News Shelling of Kramatorsk
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Shelling of Kramatorsk on 5 May: Roman Simashov, deputy head of Kramatorsk District Military Administration, has died in hospital

An official who was wounded during the Russian attack on 5 May has died in Kramatorsk

In Kramatorsk, the death toll from the Russian strike on May 5 has risen to 7.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kramatorsk District Military Administration.

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"On May 8, at the age of 46, Roman Simashov, deputy head of the Kramatorsk Regional Military Administration, died as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk carried out on May 5. 'Doctors fought to save his life, but it was announced today that Roman Shavkatovich has passed away,' the statement said."

What happened before?

On the evening of Tuesday, May 5, Russia dropped three high-explosive bombs on the center of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Twelve people were injured.

See more: Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: one killed and woman injured. PHOTOS

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Kramatorsk (464) shoot out (17217) victims (1123) Donetsk region (5752) Kramatorskyy district (964)
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